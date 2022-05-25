Beto O’Rourke’s big gamble on gun safety may have positioned him perfectly for 2022 midterms: report
Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) made a big gamble when he came out against assault rifles as a Texas Democrat, but his gamble may have paid off after the Lonestar state suffered yet another mass shooting.

"Officials in Texas described in chilling detail on Wednesday how an 18-year-old gunman shot his grandmother in the face and left her wounded at her home, drove a pickup truck that crashed at a high speed by a nearby elementary school, and exchanged shots with police officers on the scene who were unable to stop him before he killed 19 children and two teachers in a massacre in a single classroom," The New York Times reported Wednesday. "The gunman was inside the school for roughly one hour before a tactical unit from the border patrol shot him several times, killing him."

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott held a news conference on Wednesday that was interrupted by O'Rourke, who on Tuesday became the Democratic Party nominee for governor.

“The time to stop the next shooting is right now, and you are doing nothing,” O’Rourke said. “You’re offering us nothing.”

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick accused O'Rourke of being "out-of-line" for pointing out the state's public policy outcomes.

But O'Rourke may have prescient timing.

"It wasn’t long ago that Beto O’Rourke seemed to sacrifice his chances of winning statewide office in Texas in favor of winning the Democratic nomination for president by embracing gun control," Leah Askarinam wrote for The New York Times. "In a 2020 presidential debate, he said, 'Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.' But O’Rourke, who is now the Democratic nominee in this year’s governor’s race, seems to be centering himself right back into the middle of the gun debate after interrupting Gov. Greg Abbott’s press conference this afternoon."

