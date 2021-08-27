Another judge blocks Greg Abbott's mask mandate ban in several major school districts

On Friday, Joshua Fechter of the Texas Tribune reported that a judge in Travis County has issued a temporary injunction blocking Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) from banning mask mandates in a set of major school districts around the state.

Among the school districts granted relief are the ISDs in Houston, Dallas, and Austin.

According to Fechter, Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton are likely to appeal to higher courts, with the Texas Supreme Court likely to throw out the injunction — as they have done with similar rulings they have reviewed, like the one in San Antonio.

Abbott's push to prohibit mask mandates in schools has kicked off a blizzard of litigation, as local officials seek to institute safety precautions against the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.