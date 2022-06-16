'The law is not a plaything': Pence lawyer to deliver rebuke of Trump in opening Jan. 6 remarks

Attorney Greg Jacob, who advised former Vice President Mike Pence against following Donald Trump's demands to reject certified election results, is set to deliver a rebuke of the twice-impeached former president on Thursday.

The New York Times has obtained Jacob's opening statement he's due to make before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots where he will detail why he believes Trump's efforts to block election certification were a threat to the American republic.

"The law is not a plaything for presidents or judges to use to remake the world in their preferred image," his opening statement reads. "Our Constitution and our laws form the strong edifice within which our heartfelt policy disagreements are to be debated and decided. When our elected and appointed leaders break, twist, and fail to enforce our laws in order to achieve their partisan ends, or to accomplish frustrated policy objectives they consider existentially important, they are breaking America."

As the Times notes, Jacob was instrumental in convincing Pence that attorney John Eastman's scheme to have the vice president unilaterally reject certified votes was illegal and would not stand up to any judicial scrutiny.

And during the Capitol riots, when Trump supporters chanted for Pence to be executed, Jacob angrily lashed out at Eastman and told him, "Thanks to your bullsh*t, we are now under siege."

The third House Select Committee hearing on the Capitol riots is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET -- you can watch it live at this link.