The jury in Michigan will soon begin deliberating in the case of the men conspiracy to kidnap their governor.

"The defense in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap trial rested its case following the explosive testimony of a defendant who came off as a defiant hothead, if his comment about an undercover informant is any indication. 'He's a b*tch,' said 24-year-old Daniel Harris, referring to Big Dan, the undercover informant he grew to admire and trust," the Detroit Free Press reported Thursday.

Harris was the only defendant to testify in the trial.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Roth asked why Harris called the informant the word.

"He got scared by memes," Harris explained.

Barbara McQuade, a MSNBC legal analyst who served as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, praised the case prosecutors put forth.

"Prosecution has presented a very strong case. I am impressed," McQuade wrote.