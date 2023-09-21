'Stand strong': Ex-Trump aide tells his longtime assistant to give prosecutors the goods

Former President Donald Trump's longtime assistant Molly Michael is a devastating witness against the former president in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham argued on Wednesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront."

The main reason for that, Grisham argued, is that her allegations are bluntly credible.

"I want to ask you in that context about another Trump aide, a new name to some watching, Molly Michael," said anchor Erin Burnett. "She could be a witness for the DOJ in the Trump classified documents case. And, in fact, a crucial one. The New York Times reporting that she testified under oath that Trump directly told her to play dumb about the boxes of classified documents. I believe the quote was, 'You don't know anything about these.' She — this was someone telling — or Trump telling someone to tell her, was directly from him to her. How strong of a witness do you think she is?"

"You know ... I've got to say that I worked with Molly Michael, I was there when she actually took the job," said Grisham. "I worked with her extensively. She kept her head down and did her job. She was very quiet, she was not even interested in becoming one of the characters that our administration was so known for. I knew her to be honest and ethical. I guarantee she hates that her name is out there. This is not — she does not want attention."

For all of these reasons, said Grisham, "I think that she will be a very damaging witness."

"I've never known her to be anything but honest, and integral to him, and she's got nothing against him," added Grisham. "She hasn't come out with anything against him. I think this is going to be very, very damaging. I just want to say to Molly, you stand strong."

