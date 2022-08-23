Groups sue Missouri over new limits on voter registration, absentee ballots
Mike Parson in August 2020. - Chris Kohley/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Two voting-rights groups have sued the state of Missouri in an attempt to block parts of a new law that restrict voter registration efforts and absentee voter outreach. The League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri State Conference of the NAACP sued the state in Cole County Circuit Court on Monday, arguing four provisions within a new elections law violate the state constitution. The GOP-led Legislature and Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, signed off on House Bill 1878 this year, which also requires voters to show a photo ID before casting a regular ballot. The l...