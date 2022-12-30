Guaido ousted as interim president in vote by opposition in Venezuelan National Assembly

Opposition leader Juan Guaido speaks during a news conference at the Morichal park in Prados del Este neighborhood on June 30, 2021, in Caracas, Venezuela. - Manaure Quintero/Getty Images North America/TNS
The Venezuelan opposition approved Friday the end of the so-called interim government of opposition leader Juan Guaido, embarking on a new path that critics say will lead to further internal divisions and help the Nicolas Maduro regime regain international recognition. The measure was approved by more than two thirds of the 112 deputies who voted in January 2019 in favor of appointing Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president, after declaring that Maduro committed massive electoral fraud in the 2018 elections and was occupying the presidential office illegally. Guaido, who is also president of t...