Gun used in Highland Park shooting that left 6 dead and dozens injured was purchased legally in Illinois, authorities say
A law enforcement officer watches as people are evacuated from an Anthropologie store in Highland Park on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a shooter fired on the northern suburb’ s Fourth of July parade. - Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — The gun that was used in the Highland Park mass shooting was purchased legally in Illinois, authorities and Highland Park mayor Nancy Rotering told the Tribune. The comments offered some of the first details of the provenance of the weapon used in the shooting that killed at least six people and injured more than two dozen others in the north suburb. Chris Covelli, a spokesman with the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, confirmed the suspect who is in custody for the shooting purchased the gun in Illinois. Details on the original purchase of the weapon came from an expedited trace ...