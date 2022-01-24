Gunman dead after several injured in attack at Heidelberg University

A member of the SEK stands by a vehicle on the campus of Heidelberg University. A gunman injured several people in an attack inside a lecture hall at Germany's Heidelberg University on Monday, police said. R.Priebe//Pr-Video/dpa
A gunman injured several people in an attack inside a lecture hall at Germany's Heidelberg University on Monday, police said.
Police said the perpetrator, who used a long-barrelled firearm, was dead and is believed to have acted alone.
Sources told dpa that the gunman was a student and turned his weapon on himself.
There is no indication at this point his attack was politically motivated, sources said.
It was not confirmed how many people were injured and how seriously. Local newspaper Rhein-Neckar Zeitung reported that four people had been injured.
The Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg, where one of the main campuses of the university is located, has been cordoned off by a large contingent of police.