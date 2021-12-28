Gunman kills four, injures three, including police officer, in Denver-area ‘killing spree’

Police Tape (AFP)
At least four people are dead, as well as the suspected gunman, after a cross-city shooting spree near Denver late Monday, according to police. The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, began around 5 p.m. in central Denver, where he killed two women and shot a man, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said during a press conference Monday night. He then moved several blocks away and killed a man. That’s when police arrived and traded gunfire with the suspect, according to Pazen. The suspect fled to Lakewood, about 10 minutes away, and there killed another person at a business around 6 p.m....