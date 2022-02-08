Capitol rioter's children among witnesses expected to testify against him at upcoming trial

Prosecutors revealed some of their trial strategy for upcoming Jan. 6 cases when they issued their proposed witness list.

The list for witnesses against Texas rioter Guy Reffitt, who's accused of attacking law enforcement officers and carrying a firearm during the insurrection, includes Capitol police officers, a Three Percenters militia member and the Secret Service special agent who helped supervise vice president Mike Pence's visit to the Capitol, reported Politico.

“[Special agent Paula] Wade will generally explain the ‘emergency actions’ that the USSS took in response to the riot: relocating Vice President Pence and his family members, bringing additional USSS personnel to the Capitol, and relocating the Vice President’s motorcade,” prosecutors said.

Three Capitol police officers will also be called to testify about their confrontation with Reffitt outside the building, and will include video, audio and photo evidence, while a fourth officer will testify about her duties overseeing the department's command center.

READ: The same far-right influencers behind the effort to overturn the 2020 election are pushing for a convoy on DC

Jurors will hear additional testimony about the Electoral Count Act from the aide who served as counsel to the secretary of the Senate on Jan. 6, 2021.

Reffitt's two children will be called by the Department of Justice to testify about threats he made against them to prevent them from reporting him to law enforcement, which they have described in media interviews, and a fellow Three Percenters member identified only as R.H. will testify against him in exchange for immunity.

“He will testify about how he knows the defendant, discussions he had with the defendant, their travel arrangements, the defendant’s firearms and tactical gear, and the defendant’s movements and actions," prosecutors said.

The trial is set to begin Feb. 28, and Reffitt could be the first accused rioter to face a jury.