Quaker community decorates trees vandalized with swastikas with symbols of peace and love

After someone painted swastikas on trees in the town of Haddonfield, New Jersey, the local Quaker community is doing its part to show solidarity against hate, Fox29 reports.

The symbols were spray-painted on trees at the entrance to the Haddonfield Friends Cemetery, which sits between the Quaker Meeting House and the Friends School.

"I couldn’t believe my eyes and I don't know why anyone would do it," third-grader Sophia Selina told Fox29.

Quaker members of the Friends Meeting House decorated the fence and placed signs of love and peace after the symbols were covered up.

In a statement, Haddonfield Mayor Colleen Bianco Bezich said she was "disgusted by the swastikas and grateful to our Haddonfield Police Department and Department of Public Works for responding, reporting, and working to clean up these signs."

"Hate and bigotry have no home in Haddonfield, whether anti-Semitism or any other type. As Passover is only two weeks away, it's important to stand in solidarity with our Jewish community members and denounce these symbols," she said.

Watch Fox29's report below:



