Hailey Bieber had heart procedure to close small opening after ‘very scary incident’ that left her hospitalized
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images North America/TNS

Hailey Bieber underwent a heart procedure after suffering a “very scary incident” last month that left her hospitalized, she shared in a new video. The model said she experienced a transient ischemic attack, which is often referred to as a mini-stroke, on March 10 while she has having breakfast with her husband, pop star Justin Bieber. “We were in the middle of talking and all of a sudden I felt this really weird sensation that traveled down my arm from my shoulder all the way to my finger tips,” Bieber said in the YouTube video on Wednesday. “It made my finger tips feel really numb and weird....