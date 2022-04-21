Haiti assassination suspect could be extradited to Miami from Jamaica any day

Experts explained why it is such a big scandal for McCarthy.

"Wow. McCarthy literally today said this was a lie and just a few hours later the tape with his voice from his mouth proves THAT was a lie. Incredible. [McCarthy] ought to be ashamed," said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL). "Republicans, your leaders think you are dumb. Let’s be done with them."

"House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy refused to testify to the Jan. 6 committee, saying all his statements were already public — except they weren’t, and through Liz Cheney, the committee has known all along that he said Trump should resign," noted Guardian reporter Hugo Lowell.

One McCarthy lie proving another lie was also noted by Politico's Kyle Cheney.





"McCarthy stepped on a rake with a denial - question now is how his conference and Trump react," wrote New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen suggested that Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), and Jim Jordan (R-OH) were imagining themselves holding McCarthy's job.

"Greene Gosar and Jordan are licking their chops," he said.

CNN's Abby Phillip zeroed in on what McCarthy's lie says about the Republican Party.

"What’s wild is that a lot of people knew that McCarthy was lying about that call but he did it anyway. The conspiracy of silence in the GOP around private dissent with Trump is extraordinary," she wrote.

Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Dispatch, suggested there might be some poetic justice.

"I think there would be no more fitting end to Kevin McCarthy’s dream of becoming Speaker than the 'scandal' of him being exposed as privately believing the right and moral thing," he wrote.

McCarthy also wanted Twitter to suspend accounts of some of the members of his caucus.

"McCarthy pining for Big Tech to take away some of his members' Twitter accounts may be a more egregious sin than the Trump stuff," wrote David Weigel of The Washington Post.