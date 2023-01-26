'Very low-energy': Hakeem Jeffries wrecks Trump's 'so-called' 2024 campaign
C-SPAN/screen grab

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) took a shot at former President Donald Trump's "low-energy" campaign for president.

At a press conference on Thursday, Jeffries was asked about Facebook's decision to reinstate Trump and allow his campaign to advertise on the platform for 2024.

"I think the issue in terms of the concerns, the danger, I think many of us will have more to say about that," Jeffries replied, referring to the Capitol attack of Jan. 6, 2021.

"To the extent that he moves forward with his so-called presidential campaign," he added. "It happens to be a very low-energy campaign, by the way."

Jeffries said that some candidates "seem to believe that perhaps dividing America or leaning into extreme narratives that don't have anything to do with historical reality perhaps might advance their own personal aspirations."

Watch the video below.

