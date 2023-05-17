Soap opera star allegedly assaults firefighter after DUI wreck for sullying her '$400 shirt'
"General Hospital" star Haley Pullos allegedly attacked emergency responders pulling her from the wreckage of a crash after she drove drunk on the wrong side of the highway in Southern California a month ago, reported TMZ on Wednesday.

"Haley, who plays Molly Lansing-Davis on the long-running soap opera, told Soap Opera Digest last week that she was taking a break from the show to recover from a car accident — but according to a police report, Haley left out a few key details," said the report. "In the document, obtained by TMZ, cops say Haley was driving on a freeway in Pasadena on April 29 ... when she swerved, flew over the dividing barrier, and into oncoming traffic. She ended up colliding head-on with another car that was going about 60 mph."

According to the report, after emergency responders freed her from the vehicle and loaded her into an ambulance to assess her injuries, she struck a firefighter and shouted "This is a $400 f**king shirt!" Police who searched the vehicle turned up mini-bottles of tequila and edibles.

"Haley was taken to the hospital ... cops met her there and say she showed clear signs she'd been driving under the influence -- noting the smell of alcohol on her breath, slurred speech, and watery eyes," said the report. "She was arrested for felony DUI while still at the hospital ... and cops note she got aggressive and fought hospital staff. They eventually had to sedate her. The driver of the other car survived but was hospitalized with major injuries."

The Pasadena Fire Department posted images of the crash to their Facebook page as a public service announcement to "stay within the speed limit, avoid drinking and driving and never be distracted by passengers, phones, etc."

DUI arrests are commonplace throughout the country, and often involve famous or powerful people. This year, multiple political candidates were also busted for intoxicated driving, including Democratic California state senator and congressional hopeful Dave Min, and Republican Florida state House hopeful Logan Luse.

