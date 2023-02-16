Half Moon Bay mass shooting suspect enters plea in deadly killing spree
Chunli Zhao wipes a tear during a hearing at the San Mateo County Hall of Justice in Redwood City, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. - Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group/TNS

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — The man accused of gunning down seven migrant farmworkers last month during a shooting spree at two mushroom farms in the coastal hamlet of Half Moon Bay pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a slew of murder charges. Chunli Zhao, 66, showed little emotion while denying the charges against him in the Jan. 23 attack, which ranks as the deadliest mass shooting in San Mateo County’s history. Appearing behind a glass in the courtroom, wearing a red jail jumpsuit with his head bowed, Zhao appeared far less demonstrative than he did at his least hearing. At the Feb. 10 proceeding,...