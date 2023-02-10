Half Moon Bay shooting suspect sobs and cries as court considers media access
Chunli Zhao wipes a tear during a hearing at the San Mateo County Hall of Justice in Redwood City, California, on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. - Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group/TNS

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — A San Mateo County judge on Friday granted a motion from the lawyers for accused Half Moon Bay killer Chunli Zhao to restrict remote access to court records related to the case and was considering not allowing attorneys to speak with the media. Zhao is charged with seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in the Jan. 23 mass shooting, which began at the Half Moon Bay mushroom farm where he lived and worked. On Friday Zhao, cuffed and wearing a red jumpsuit, appeared despondent as he walked into the courtroom; he later cried and sobbed during proceedings, ...