Half of US faces dangerous sweltering heat wave

By Brendan O'Brien CHICAGO (Reuters) - One of every two Americans will face brutally hot and dangerous temperatures and sweltering humidity as a unrelenting heat wave settles over the Midwest and East Coast on Friday and into the weekend. Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories have been issued for more than 170 million Americans as heat index temperatures in many spots are expected to rise well past 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C) through Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. Some of the nation's biggest cities, including Chicago, New York and Philadelphia, have opene...
Alcohol-linked death toll rising among US women, medical body says
July 28, 2023
The likelihood of women dying from alcohol-related causes in the US has increased, according to research published by JAMA Network Open, an American Medical Association journal. While men were almost three times as likely to die due to the effects of drinking over the period of 1999-2020, the gap is narrowing as the rate of increase in alcohol-related deaths among women has exceeded the rate of increase among men since 2018. "This study of alcohol-related mortality in the US suggests there has been a significantly higher rate of increase in deaths among female individuals in recent years," sai...
In addition to the Mediterranean island of Sicily, the Adriatic region of Puglia is again affected by forest fires and wildfires which were still blazing in the south of Italy on Friday. In the province of Lecce on the Salento peninsula, the "heel" of Italy, a fire reached some houses on Thursday evening and threatened to approach the coast. In the meantime, holiday homes had to be evacuated. Videos circulated on social media of people fleeing the approaching flames from the beach in the town of Ugento. The fire brigade was able to bring the most critical fires under control in Ugento in a len...
'Free falling to the dumps': Ex-GOP strategist lays out reasons why DeSantis’ campaign is imploding
July 28, 2023
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' cheerleaders had high hopes for his presidential campaign, touting him as the GOP's best chance to move on from former President Donald Trump in 2024. But in poll after poll, Trump has had considerable leads among Republican primary voters. Polls released in late July have found the Florida governor trailing Trump by 43 percent (Morning Consult), 36 percent (The Economist/YouGov), 44 percent (Rasmussen) or 40 percent (Harvard University/HarrisX).
That isn't to say that a Trump nomination is written in stone or that DeSantis doesn't have plenty of time to turn things around. In late 2019 and early 2020, some pundits were writing obituaries for Joe Biden's campaign; now, he's president of the United States.
But if Trump's frontrunner status holds up, the U.S. will likely see a Trump/Biden rematch in 2024.
In a humorous yet scathing Not My Party video posted by The Bulwark on July 28, Never Trump conservative and former GOP strategist Tim Miller lays out some reasons why DeSantis' presidential campaign is "free falling to the dumps" — at least for now.
"The last time I broke out the Not My Party Meter — just three months ago! — we gave DeSantis a 20 percent chance to be the next president," Miller explains. "Today, he barely has a 20 percent chance to be the Republican nominee. What happened?"
The Never Trump conservative continues, "First, Trump's indictment rallied GOP voters to their man's defense, rather than inspiring the realization that it would be actually insane to nominate a criminal for president. And now, DeSantis is echoing Trump's own talking points about how his opponent really is a martyr. Next, he's undermined his best argument — that he's more electable than Trump — in two ways. One, by deciding to run to Trump's right on cultural issues, arguing that the former president is too nice to LGBT people. That's not exactly a winner in the suburbs."
Miller, a Biden supporter, goes on to make a case for reelecting the 80-year-old Democratic president. He acknowledges that Biden still has weak approval ratings, citing "concerns about his age" as a factor. But from a policy standpoint, Miller argues, Biden has a lot going for him.
"On crime, immigration, and inflation — the three issues Republicans have attacked Democrats on most aggressively during the Biden years — things are looking up," the ex-Republican turned independent observes. "Violent crime rates are declining, with a 10 percent drop in homicides in 2023. Both illegal border crossings and inflation rates have reached their lowest point in two years. And — fingers crossed — but it appears we might be avoiding the post-COVID recession everyone was warning about."
