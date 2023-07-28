Half of US faces dangerous sweltering heat wave

By Brendan O'Brien CHICAGO (Reuters) - One of every two Americans will face brutally hot and dangerous temperatures and sweltering humidity as a unrelenting heat wave settles over the Midwest and East Coast on Friday and into the weekend. Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories have been issued for more than 170 million Americans as heat index temperatures in many spots are expected to rise well past 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C) through Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. Some of the nation's biggest cities, including Chicago, New York and Philadelphia, have opene...