Halle Berry claps back at criticism over nude wine-drinking selfie

"The personal financial disclosure will eventually provide the first look at Mr. Trump’s post-presidential businesses, including his holdings in Truth Social, the social media company he helped create," reported Shane Goldmacher. "'President Trump has significant financial holdings, and we have advised the Federal Election Commission that additional time is needed to file his financial disclosure report,' Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Mr. Trump, said in a statement."

According to the report, Trump was warned "that the fee could be imposed if he does not file within 30 days of the March 16 deadline, which is later this week, in a letter from the Federal Election Commission’s acting general counsel that denied his request for a third extension last month." However, the initial fee, $200, does not appear to be a significant penalty to him.

"Meredith McGehee, a longtime campaign watchdog, said, 'It’s very clear that former President Trump doesn’t feel the law applies to him and has spent much of his career hiring legal representation to delay and distract. This is in line with his general approach,'" said the report. "She added that the lack of teeth on the disclosure law highlighted the weak position of federal enforcement. 'They kind of wag their finger,' she said. '‘No we really, really mean it’ — and then generally nothing happens.'"

This comes as Trump is staring down a more serious legal threat of criminal charges in New York relating to his $130,000 hush payment scheme surrounding adult film star Stormy Daniels, as well as multiple other criminal investigations relating to January 6 and the classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago resort.