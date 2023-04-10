Halle Berry claps back at criticism over nude wine-drinking selfie
Halle Berry attends the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Hollywood. - Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Halle Berry seemingly attempted to break the internet with her latest selfie. Over the holiday weekend, the Oscar-winning actress posted an image of herself in which she is sipping wine on a balcony while nude. “I do what I wanna do,” she captioned the Instagram image, which has since generated nearly 165,000 likes. “Happy Saturday.” And while Berry received praise about the post from stars like Kelly Rowland, Meagan Good and Jenna Dewan, social media trolls also weighed in. One commenter on Twitter wasn’t a fan of the 56-year-old beauty’s attention-grabby antics. “Imagine being in your 50s, a...