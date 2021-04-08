Sean Hannity would 'smell like liquor' if he ever hosted 'Fox & Friends': Brian Kilmeade
On "Hannity" Wednesday evening, "Fox & Friends" morning host Brian Kilmeade cracked a joke about Sean Hannity's ability to host his program.

"I don't go to bed until 3 or 4 a.m.," said Hannity. "I'm a night owl. The odds of me getting up in time to be ready for Fox & Friends are pretty low."

"And you'll smell like liquor," cut in Kilmeade. "So, we don't want that."

"Fox & Friends" was a massively influential program during Donald Trump's presidency, because the former president consistently watched it, parroted what he saw on it, and often called in.

