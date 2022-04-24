Hard-left French leader looks ahead to June parliamentary elections

French leftist party La France Insoumise (LFI) presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon speaks to the press after casting his ballot during the second round of the French presidential elections. Laurent Coust/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the hard-left candidate who took third place in the first round of the French presidential elections two weeks ago, has called on his supporters to mobilize for parliamentary elections in June.
"Don't give up," he said in an online address delivered on Sunday evening after President Emmanuel Macron emerged as the winner in the second round, according to projections. "On the contrary, get active," said Mélenchon, who took more than 20% of the vote in the first round.
"Another world is possible," he said. "The third round of voting begins this evening. You can beat Macron." Mélenchon said Macron's "presidential monarchy" had survived only for lack of alternatives.