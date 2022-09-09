Harry and Meghan’s children could inherit royal titles, unless Charles changes the rules
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor during their tour of South Africa in 2019.. - Toby Melville/Pool/Getty Images North America/TNS

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children should become Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet — unless the newly acceded King Charles III opts to break with tradition and ditch the royal titles. The change in title typically occurs when a new monarch takes the throne, and the kids move from being great-grandchildren of the ruler to grandchildren. And while the children of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are entitled to their regal designations by law, Meghan previously indicated she believes her kids will be robbed of their royal titles. During a bombshell int...