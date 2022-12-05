‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries reveals release date, new trailer: ‘No one knows the full truth’
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meets children as she attends the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 9, 2020 in London, England. - Chris Jackson/Getty Images North America/TNS

The “Harry & Meghan” documentary series is right around the corner. Netflix plans to release the first three episodes Thursday in a six-part project promising to show Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s complicated story like never before, the streaming service announced Monday. An official trailer out Monday teases the scrutiny Meghan faced after marrying into the British royal family. “No one knows the full truth,” Harry says in the promo. “We know the full truth.” The docuseries arrives more than two years after Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down from their senior r...