‘Harry Potter’ Broadway show slammed over ‘Happy Pride’ tweet: ‘The epitome of cowardice masquerading as allyship’
J. K. Rowling attends the 2019 RFK Ripple of Hope Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on Dec. 12, 2019, in New York. - Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Zuma Press/TNS

NEW YORK — Producers of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” could probably use an invisibility cloak right now. On Monday the U.S. Twitter accounts for the two-part play based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, shared a pro-LGBTQ message — which included the colors of the transgender Pride flag. “Happy Pride Month from everyone at #CursedChild!” the tweet by the New York and San Francisco companies read. The attempt at honoring the LGBTQ community, however, was immediately criticized by users of the social media site, who saw the compliment as a tone-deaf attempt at capitalizing on Pride mo...