Harvey Weinstein to be charged in UK for 1996 London assault
Etienne Laurent/Getty Images North America/TNS

London police have been authorized to charge disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein for indecent assault against a woman in London in 1996. Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service said Wednesday the charges were related to two incidents that occurred between July 31, 1996, and Aug. 31, 1996. The alleged victim, who was not identified, is now a woman in her 50s, the agency said. “Charges have been authorised against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan police in its investigation,” Rosemary Ainslie, the head of the CPS special crime division, said...