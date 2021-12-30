Jamaican immigrant fatally shot in possible hate crime -- and family is outraged as no charges filed weeks later

A Jamaican immigrant's family is calling for justice after he was fatally shot weeks ago in a potential hate crime.

Local news station WTAE reports that 25-year-old Peter Spencer last month went on what was supposed to be a hunting trip with an acquaintance in Western Pennsylvania, only to wind up dead after being shot nine times.

Tim Stevens, the CEO of the Black Political Empowerment Project (BPEP), tells WTAE that there is reason to believe the shooting was a hate crime.

"We are talking six bullets into the chest, two into the buttocks, and one we have a different opinion – either through the mouth or from the neck out of the mouth," Stevens said. "We can't help but wonder if there was some racial animosity and if this possibly could be a hate crime."

READ MORE: Unmasked protesters crash Rhode Island governor's presser

Although police detained a 25-year-old man and questioned him about the shooting, no charges in the case have yet been filed, although the Pennsylvania State Police tell WTAE that the investigation is ongoing.

"The Pennsylvania State Police requests the public to remain patient, we are actively investigating this incident and are providing all investigative updates to the District Attorney's office as appropriate," the department said.

William Anderson, the chairman of the Allegheny County Democratic Black Caucus, tells WTAE that he has been in constant contact with Spencer's family, including his fiancé who is pregnant with Spencer's child.

""This was a whole family that came to this country seeking a better life and their life is destroyed," he said. "It will never be the same... this is not America, and I am even further outraged that this is someone that came from another country and was slaughtered, shot nine times."

SmartNews