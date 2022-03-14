Elderly New York Asian woman struck in the head over 100 times in vicious hate crime

A 42-year-old New York man has been arrested on attempted murder as a hate crime and other charges after he was caught on video viciously beating a 67-year-old woman, NBC Los Angeles reports.

According to police, the woman was on her way home when Tammel Esco yelled a racial slur at her. He then attacked her as she opened the door to her lobby, punching her in the head from behind before knocking her to the floor and striking and kicking her in the head over 125 times. He also spit on her. The woman suffered facial bone fractures, brain bleeding, and multiple contusions and lacerations to her head and remains hospitalized, She is expected to survive.

"Hate crimes are beyond intolerable in our city. I applaud our Yonkers Police for swiftly apprehending this violent criminal and removing him from our streets," Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said in a statement Monday. "I expect the suspect to be charged to the fullest extent of the law for his heinous actions. I continue to keep the victim and her family in our thoughts and prayers."

IN OTHER NEWS: Four generations of Ukrainian women can't flee to Australia due to one piece of paper

According to Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller, it was one of the worst attacks he's ever seen.

"To beat a helpless woman is despicable and targeting her because of her race makes it more so," Mueller said. "This defendant must be held to the maximum punishment allowed by law to send a clear message that hateful, violent behavior will not be tolerated in our communities. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family, that she may make a full recovery."

NOW WATCH: Former KGB agent says Putin was nothing more than a 'mid-level bureaucrat'

Former KGB agent says Putin was nothing more than a 'mid-level bureaucrat' www.youtube.com

SmartNews