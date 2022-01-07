Video shows teens dressed in KKK outfits hitting Black teen with a stun gun

Screenshots from a video that purportedly shows a racist attack are helping investigators piece together what happened on Halloween of last year, 3News reports.

The incident reportedly took place when a group of teenagers wearing KKK outfits attacked a Black teenager with a stun gun.

"If you dress up as a Klansman and you go out and look for a Black person, you're doing it with the sole intent of not only terrorizing that person, but you're doing it from the historical context of also understanding that the Klan terrorized Black people for hundreds of years in the United States of America," local attorney Matt Manning told 3News.

According to 3News' account of the video, The victim is seen walking backwards saying, "That's not funny. Stop." A girl can be heard laughing off camera, saying, "if you say the names, they're going to tase you." She then tells the suspects to "get closer." She then can be heard saying, "Surround him, surround him."

Another teen appears in a KKK outfit holding a stun gun. The victim, who had a friend with him, continued to walk away from the attackers and asked them to "chill." The girl can then be heard shouting "KKK.".

After the stun gun hits the victim, the girl can be heard laughing.



The two 17-year-old alleged attackers will be charged as adults and face charges of organized criminal activity and tampering with evidence.

