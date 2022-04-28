‘Hate is a real danger.’ Florida sees surge in antisemitic attacks on people, buildings
US-NEWS-FLA-ANTISEMITIC-ATTACKS-DMT. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

MIAMI — Four men in an SUV hurled garbage and insults including “die jew” and at a Jewish family vacationing as they walked in Bal Harbour last May. Swastikas and antisemitic messages were scrawled on synagogues, a school and a memorial statue across Florida. And a Jewish middle school student in Palm Beach County was told by his teammates to “burn in the gas chamber.” These were some of the 190 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism that happened in Florida in 2021, according the Anti-Defamation League’s annual audit of antisemitic incidents released Tuesday. Antisemitic incidents wer...