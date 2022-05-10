Havana explosion: Search continues for 3 Hotel Saratoga workers trapped in the rubble

Rescuers remove debris from the ruins of Havana's Hotel Saratoga on Saturday, May 7, 2022. - Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
Three employees who were at the Hotel Saratoga in Havana at the time of a strong explosion that destroyed much of the building and killed at least 42 people are still missing, tourism ministry officials said Tuesday. Search teams are trying to find two waitresses and a cook who worked at the five-star hotel and are believed to be trapped in the building’s ruins, officials said at a news conference reported by Prensa Latina. Hotel Saratoga was preparing to reopen to international tourism after two years of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Twenty-three of the 51 workers believed to hav...