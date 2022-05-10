Havana explosion: Search continues for 3 Hotel Saratoga workers trapped in the rubble

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the United States Coast Guard, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Connecticut State Police, the Windsor (Connecticut) Police Department, and the South Kingstown (Rhode Island) Police Department participated in the investigation.

Greed was allegedly a motive for the murders.

"Following Chakalos’s murder, the indictment said, Nathan Carman received approximately $550,000, including $150,000 from the college account and $400,000 from the beneficiary-on-death account. He moved to Vermont in 2014 and was unemployed during most of the ensuing two years, the filing said," The Boston Globe reported. "Then came another fishing trip with his mother, this one on his boat, the Chicken Pox, in September 2016."

Carman is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, WCAX-TV reported.

