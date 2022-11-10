'Have they no decency?' GOP slammed as Pelosi recalls her husband being brutally beaten

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is now sharing the moment she first learned her husband Paul had been viciously attacked inside their San Francisco home.

In an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Pelosi struggled to keep her composure, while describing the horrific event in which her husband was bludgeoned with a hammer by an individual who has touted right-wing conspiracy theories.

Watch below to see a portion of the interview.

The interview brought back feelings of anger from those who were furious about how Republicans mocked the Speaker and her husband — both 82-years old — after what prosecutors described as a “near-fatal” attack.



“The violent attack on Paul Pelosi has raised fresh concerns over threats of political violence driven by partisan animosity and increasingly hostile political rhetoric – and highlighted the potential vulnerability of lawmakers and their families in the current political climate,” CNN noted.

The clip kindled outrage at those who played down the attack.

“This is what Kari Lake and Don Jr mocked and laughed at," tweeted MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan. "This is what Donald Trump and Ted Cruz cast doubt on. To borrow a line: have they no decency?”

“All of the conservatives who have been laughing at the their trauma should watch this one min clip and imagine if it was your family,” added The Daily Beast’s Matt Wilstein.

“The composure Nancy Pelosi shows in the face of such hate-filled violence is remarkable," said Democratic pollster Matt McDermott. "Which makes it all the more despicable that Republicans tried to laugh off this act of domestic terrorism.”

Historian Rebecca Fachner also remarked on Pelosi’s composure.

“Watching her struggle to keep her composure is wrenching,” she observed.

“Every Republican (or anyone, really) who has made jokes about this are not fit to serve in any capacity whatsoever,” said political opinion columnist Teri Carter.

In a rally Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio, former President Donald Trump doubled down on his mockery of House Speaker Pelosi, calling her an "animal."

As the audience laughed, Trump remarked, "She impeached me twice!"

Trump went on to claim that the United States was "becoming a third-world country," and pivoted to talking about the rally he had in North Carolina, which he described as a "religious experience" because it rained.