Hawley says he’s not interested in being vice president even if Trump asks in 2024
Former President Donald Trump greeted then- Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley before speaking at the Veterans of Foreign Wars National Convention during a 2018 stop in Kansas City at Municipal Auditorium. - Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/TNS

WASHINGTON — Sen. Josh Hawley on Thursday threw cold water on rumors that he would be a potential vice presidential candidate for former President Donald Trump in 2024. Though Hawley said he believes Trump will likely be his party’s nominee, the Missouri Republican said he has no interest in serving as vice president and would turn down the offer if he was asked. “Nobody wants to be vice president,” Hawley said. A report in the conservative outlet The Daily Caller earlier this month said a Republican consultant close with Trump said not enough people were talking about Hawley as a potential vi...