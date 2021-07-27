'He betrayed his country': Former prosecutor shreds Tom Barrack — and the justice system that let him out of jail

On Tuesday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner posted scathing commentary going after not just former President Donald Trump's indicted associate Tom Barrack, but the legal system that allows him to await trial in a Colorado mansion while low-income suspects await trial from jail.

"So Tom Barrack, Donald Trump's close personal friend for forty years, his ally, his confidante, the chairman of Donald Trump's inaugural committee, was arraigned in federal district court in Brooklyn, New York on an indictment that charges him with seven felony crimes," said Kirschner. "One of the most important things to know is that if Tom Barrack committed these crimes, he betrayed his country."

"So after Tom Barrack was arraigned on the indictment, he was released again by the judge on $250 million bail, which represents only a tiny fraction of his net worth, billionaire that he is," said Kirschner. "Tom Barrack can probably find 250 mil in his couch cushions. And the judge released him so he could go live in his $15 million mansion in Aspen, Colorado."

"You know, folks, if a young man steals a woman's purse, he could very well be looking at pretrial detention. He could be jailed pending trial," continued Kirschner. "But, you know, if you're a billionaire friend of Donald Trump's who's been indicted for crimes that constitute a betrayal of your country, it's off to Aspen with you. Maybe Tom Barrack thinks that's a hardship because, you know, it's not ski season. The whole thing reminds me of a Bob Dylan line, when he said, 'Steal a little and they throw you in jail; steal a lot and they make you king.' But justice eventually will come for Tom Barrack."

Watch below: