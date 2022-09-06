Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017 (AFP).

Former President Donald Trump's decades-long relationship with the Kremlin has faced intense scrutiny since he announced his run for the White House in 2015.

Intelligence reports and media investigations have unequivocally established established that the 2016 election was the target of a massive disinformation campaign executed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's cyber army of social media trolls. Their objective was to sow discord among the American electorate in order to give Trump, a Republican, the advantage over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

During and after his presidency, Trump has maintained praise of Putin and denied that their coziness had nefarious components.

Putin's cheerleaders, however, have not been shy about their government's support for Trump. The latest instance occurred on Monday when propagandists on Russian state television boasted about their government's adulation of Trump and the investments that Moscow has made in his political future.

"He is simply incredible. Trump is an incredible guy," said Russia 1 host Evgeny Popov.

"I believe there is no real need for us here to rip the masks off European politicians, and American ones to a certain extent, except for our beloved Trump, in whom we place all of our hope that he might sober up America," mused Vitaly Tretyakov, the dean of the Higher School of Television at Moscow's Lomonosov State University.

"As always, our candidate doesn't let us down," added state television host Olga Skabeeva. "We need to support him."

Footage and translation were provided by the Russian Media Monitor.

Watch below via The Daily Beast's Julia Davis or at this link.

Video