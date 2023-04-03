'He lacks all self-control': Bill Barr thinks Trump testifying is a bad idea
Bill Barr (Photo via AFP)

Former U.S. Attorney General, Bill Barr, suggested former President Donald Trump should not testify in his upcoming trial because "he lacks all self control."

Fox News host Shannon Bream asked Barr, "If the [former] president was your client, would you put him on the stand?"

She noted Trump will likely "want to defend himself" against his recent indictment by a Manhattan grand jury over hush money payments to adult film star, Stormy Daniels.

Journalist Aaron Rupar shared a clip of Barr's conversation with Bream, writing, "Bill Barr on Fox News Sunday says Trump taking the stand in New York would be a 'particularly bad idea because he lacks all self control.'"

Barr continued, "I'm not his lawyer... But it would be very difficult to prepare him and keep him testifying in a prudent fashion."

According to Business Insider, a gag order could potentially be placed on the former president, which means he would no longer be able to speak on the case.

Business Insider reports:

It's hard to imagine Trump, now a 2024 presidential candidate, not speaking about this case at one of his campaign rallies. He has already been using it in fundraising emails, Facebook ads, and in Truth Social posts, targeting Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Merchan. His campaign is even hawking "I Stand With Trump" t-shirts along with the date of his indictment.

Once a staunch supporter of the 2024 hopeful, during a December interview, Barr said about Trump's presidency, "He failed. He didn't do what the country hoped — that he would rise to the occasion and rise to the office, and he didn't do that. He's had his chance. He obviously doesn't have the qualities necessary. He should stand aside."

