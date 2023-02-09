‘Real Housewives’ star provides a ‘heartbreaking’ glimpse into her life as a Mormon

The usually behind-the-scenes life and religion of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is now being revealed in a new tell-all book by a former star of the popular reality television franchise, "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City."

Heather Gay, a popular star on the show for not being as over-the-top dramatic as her counterparts, is now adding drama to her own life by authoring a book titled "Bad Mormon" that covers her daily life in the religion and her eventual departure.

The timing of the book's release is highly strategic for the usually quiet Salt Lake City market, as the book is coming out a week before the highly anticipated National Basketball Association All-Star Game Weekend is held in Salt Lake City Feb. 17-19. Gay is looking for the same mainstream media attention she received as a 'Real Housewife' to transfer over to her book.

The theme of the book is starting over after high-profile splits, whether it be from her influential ex-husband or the entire Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Gay makes sure to cover the religion from an outsider's view, opening the appeal of the book to an even larger audience. Outsiders to the religion will also be interested in secret religious ceremonies that are never shared with the general public.

"In one of the book’s most poignant sequences, she writes that after several days of blissful sex (finally!) on her honeymoon, she realized that she and her husband were very different people. As in, they had nothing in common and little to say to each other," Jana Riess writes in a review at Religion News Service.

"It’s heartbreaking. But because they’d been conditioned that if they simply continued to play their assigned parts, they would be blessed, they went through the motions for years before he left her on the day of their eldest daughter’s baptism."

Gay's open criticism of the religion is rare, and therefore has a novelty effect that quite frankly, her television show role did not. Her perspective in the transition from a stereotypical stay-at-home mother to a television show while being distanced from the religion she grew up in makes for dynamic content and non-traditional storytelling.