WATCH: Helicopter crashes into ocean as beach-goers look on near Miami

A helicopter crashed into the ocean just feet from the shore as hundreds of beach-goers looked on in horror in South Beach near Miami on Saturday.

"Two people who were inside the chopper have been hospitalized," according to the Miami Herald. "Around 1:10 p.m., Miami Beach police and fire rescue were called to a helicopter crash on Tenth Street, Miami Beach spokeswoman Melissa Berthier said. Video shared by Miami Beach police shows the helicopter crash landing, making a large splash, into the populated waters near South Beach’s shore."

The two people inside the helicopter reportedly are in stable condition.

Watch below.

