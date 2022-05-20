How Ford aims to change your truck, electric bill and generator
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum. - Ford/Ford/TNS

San Antonio — Ford birthed its electric vehicle program in late 2017. It’s no coincidence the date dovetailed with first deliveries of the Tesla Model 3. The Silicon Valley startup had changed the electric game with its $40,000, 220-mile range electric sedan. Delivered less than two years since it was first introduced by CEO Elon Musk in April 2016 to an unprecedented 200,000-plus pre-orders, the Model 3 headlined a clean-energy portfolio that included home-battery energy storage and solar roof tiles. Ford realized that it needed to change its own game to compete. The result was Team Edison, a...