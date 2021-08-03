Here are some of the big-name Democrats Gov. Newsom will lean on to help save his job
Gavin Newsom tours a vaccination site where local organizations are helping to vaccinate hard-to-reach communities on March 10, 2021, in South Gate, California.. - Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/TNS

SAN JOSE, Calif. — If you’ve watched the Olympics recently, you’ve probably seen an ad featuring Sen. Elizabeth Warren urging Californians to vote no on the Sept. 14 recall election. The Massachusetts Democrat won’t be the last big-name Democrat to make a swing through the Golden State — physically or virtually — to try to help Gov. Gavin Newsom keep his job. “They need star power to grab the attention of Democratic voters,” said Darry Sragow, a seasoned Democratic strategist. Just weeks ago, the recall looked like a long shot. But recent polling suggests that almost as many likely voters want...