Here’s how Mick Jagger flew under the radar at North Carolina bar and other touristy spots along US tour
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones, pictured during a 2015 US performance, said he hated letting down North American fans by postponing the group's 2019 tour while he received medical treatment GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File / Michael Hickey

Time is on Mick Jagger’s side, and so is stealthiness. The Rolling Stones frontman has revealed how he managed to fly under the radar while out and about during his recent U.S. tour, even seemingly standing unnoticed while sipping beer at a North Carolina bar. In a photo that he posted to Instagram in September, the English rocker can be seen enjoying a brew outside the Thirsty Beaver Saloon in Charlotte, while other patrons go about their business. “Basically, if you look, they’re all behind me,” Jagger, 78, points out in a Washington Post interview out last week while explaining why the othe...