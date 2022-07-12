Herschel Walker campaign adding Lindsey Graham, Marco Rubio 'alumni' to help deal with growing controversies: report

A week after the Daily Beast reported that campaign officials working on Georgia Republican Herschel Walker's campaign for the U.S. Senate were sniping at the nominee as a liar, mentally challenged and unpredictable, NBC is reporting reinforcements are coming from other GOP senate staffs to help put out fires.

Just before Walker set off another wave of confusion by rambling about good and bad air in China and the U.S., NBC reported that his campaign is bringing on fresh blood --coincidentally at a time when polling shows his campaign trailing his Democratic opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, by a substantial margin.

According to the report, " Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, has called in a team of veteran Washington operatives and other national political hands as he navigates relentless questions about his character that have whiplashed his campaign in recent weeks, " adding, "Pressed by NBC News, campaign officials described the timing of the staff expansion as coincidental. Some of the aides and advisers included in the announcement had been working with Walker since before the primary."

As the report notes, the former University of Georgia football star has seen his campaign -- since he was endorsed by former president Donald Trump -- dogged by multiple controversies.

"After he easily won the GOP nomination in May, news reports trickled out over several days about three children he fathered but had not acknowledged publicly, undercutting his past laments about absentee fathers in the Black community. He continues to face scrutiny over his business dealings. And concerns about past domestic violence accusations that surfaced before the primary also linger over the race. Walker has denied criminal wrongdoing, " the report continued.

According to a poll last month, Warnock is leading Walker by 10 percentage points, which NBC characterized as a "wide berth" -- with both campaigns questioning the results -- the report adds the list of new hires is "...heavy with alumni of Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C, and other high-profile Republicans like Senate Minority Whip John Thune of South Dakota and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida. Finance Director Meredith O’Rourke, has raised money for former President Donald Trump and worked with Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the GOP’s campaign arm for Senate races."

