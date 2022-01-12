GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker pushed a bizarre 'mist' he claimed could stop COVID-19

As COVID-19 raged last summer before the release of the vaccine, Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker pushed a questionable treatment for the virus, The Washington Post reports.

Walker, who is trying to unseat freshman Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-GA) and who is a favorite of former President Donald Trump, claimed on a 2020 podcast appearance that he had a "mist" that would “kill any COVID on your body," although he hasn't been specific about what the product actually is.

As the Post points out, the resurfaced comments add a new round of criticism of Walker, who was already facing criticism over his alleged threats to two women and exaggerating his business record.

There's no evidence that a "mist" or spray that can prevent COVID-19 exists.

“Do you know, right now, I have something that can bring you into a building that would clean you from COVID as you walk through this dry mist?” Walker said on the podcast which was hosted by Glenn Beck. “As you walk through the door, it will kill any COVID on your body. EPA-, FDA-approved.”

“When you leave, that will kill the virus, as you leave this here product," he continued. "Then, I have something — you can go and spray down this product. Do you know? They don’t want to talk about that. They don’t want to hear about that.”

Walker has widespread support from Republican donors and lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Watch video of Walker's comments below: