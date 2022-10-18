Herschel Walker orders 1,000 fake police badges to give to supporters in tight Georgia Senate race
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker talks to the media at Battle Lumber Company in Wadley, Georgia, on Oct. 6, 2022. - Natrice Miller/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

Republican candidate Herschel Walker is hawking fake police badges to supporters in an effort to take advantage of what pundits considered a gaffe in his tight Georgia U.S. Senate race. Days after Walker whipped out an “honorary badge” during a high-stakes debate with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, the retired football star’s campaign ordered 1,000 plastic replica badges that it plans to use as campaign gimmicks. Walker’s effort is to turn a widely mocked debate moment into an unlikely positive as the race heads into the home stretch. “Herschel Walker has been a friend to law enforcement and...