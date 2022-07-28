Herschel Walker’s remarks against same-sex marriage resurface: ‘Each state can just stop all of that’

Herschel Walker, the Trump-endorsed GOP nominee to unseat Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia, has drawn tremendous criticism from both Democrats and Republicans alike, as the former NFL star hides from debates after hiding three of his four children.

Walker is being scrutinized as Fox News tries to prop him up, after The Daily Beast recently revealed he has three other children that he has all but never publicly acknowledged.

Christian Walker, who does not identify as gay but says he is attracted to men, is the only Walker child most Americans know about.

On Wednesday "Fox & Friends" asked Walker about his other children, and he delivered a demonstrably false answer.

At the Longstreet Cafe in Gainesville, Georgia, apparently packed with an almost entirely white audience (the city is 68% white), Fox News personality Brian Kilmeade asked Walker about the "revelations about three children."



"What do you want people to know about that?" Kilmeade said, offering Walker an open door to discuss hiding the existence for three off his four children despite blasting Black fathers for not taking care of their offspring while declaring himself a good dad.

"You have not been public about that," Kilmeade added.

"Well I never would be public about that," Walker replied, "Because you know one of my kids who wanted to be in the media has gotten a lot of threats – he's gotten a lot of threats. He finished his last year with a security guard."



“So why would I want to talk about any of my other kids and put them at jeopardy which is what they want to do?" Walker said in this video clip.

But Walker's children predate his run for office and predate his son Christian's popularity as a social media influencer.

In fact, the oldest child we know about is now an adult Walker fathered when he was in college, The Daily Beast reported. His other two children include his previously-undisclosed 10-year-old son, who Walker reportedly does not visit but sends Christmas and birthday presents to, and was ordered by a court to pay child support for after the boy’s mother took Walker to court.



The Trump-endorsed Georgia GOP nominee also has a 13-year old son who Walker did acknowledge when he filled out a form for then-President Donald Trump’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

It's unclear why Walker would think he needed to hide these three children when they were born because of "threats" that apparently did not exist at the time.

Meanwhile, despite having one son who is attracted to men, Walker earlier this year made certain America knows he opposes same-sex marriage. A clip of those remarks resurfaced this week, after a Twitter account called the Republican Accountability Project re-posted them (below).



The American Independent reported in May that Walker was asked at a rally, "Can we stop the gay weddings?"

The question came just one month before conservative Justice Clarence Thomas urged the court to correct what he claimed were the "errors" of rulings that found same-sex marriage, same-sex intimate relations, and contraception are constitutional rights to be protected.

"Gay weddings is something that you have to work with the Congress. I think that each state gotta determine that," Walker replied.

"Not yet," he added, suggesting same-sex marriage should be "stopped."

"But that's against stuff I believe in," he said of the marriages of nearly one million same-sex couples. "So that each state can just stop all of that."

The American Independent also reported that Walker has cited "his religious beliefs to insist" transgender and nonbinary people don't exist, and "Walker has been a vocal opponent of letting transgender kids participate in interscholastic sports competitions in teams based on their gender identity."

Watch the Walker videos above or at this link.