‘He’s constantly going to live in fear.’ Spared execution, Cruz faces hellish life in prison
Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

MIAMI — Had Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz been sent to Florida’s Death Row, his daily life while awaiting execution would not have been easy. But he would have enjoyed certain comforts: his own cell, meals delivered three times a day, clean clothes and towels brought to him, and no requirement to work. But after he’s sentenced to life in state prison next month, his existence behind bars looms as dreadful and possibly violent. When he’s eventually assigned to live among a prison’s population, corrections experts say, Cruz will likely have a cellmate, be ordered to perform a prison job a...