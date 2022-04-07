High school employee charged with child abuse after slamming teen to the ground for saying the N-word

A Florida high school campus monitor has been charged with child abuse after he allegedly slammed a student to the ground after the student allegedly used the N-word in a classroom, Click Orlando reports.

Chris Ferguson, 26, who is 6 feet, 6 inches tall and 350 pounds, told the student “he could not speak like that" after hearing him use the N-word. He then asked the student to step outside. When class was over, Ferguson overheard the student telling his girlfriend Ferguson was “in (his) feelings.”

Ferguson then grabbed the student “by the shirt and neck and lifted him up to the ceiling, leaving red marks over his neck and chest area” before slamming him to the ground, according to police.

Ferguson had reportedly only been working at the school for a week before the incident. Ferguson was arrested on a charge of child abuse without great bodily harm. The student's mother is pressing charge against him.

