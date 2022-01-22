Kentucky woman arrested after 100 mph high-speed chase following child abuse accusations

According to a report from WPSD, a 32-year-old Kentucky woman was taken into custody after leading police on a 100 mph car chase as they sought her to question her about child abuse allegations.

The report states that Brittany A. Kimsey was arrested and charged with "first-degree criminal abuse of a child age 12 or younger, third-degree terroristic threatening, attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police, driving under the influence on the second offense, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, multiple counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and multiple traffic violations."

The report states that the daughter of the woman called police to claim that her mother had assaulted her at the family home. After being alerted that Kimsey was driving a red Chevrolet, troopers attempted to pull her over which led to her speeding off.

Taking off on "KY 348, reaching speeds of about 100 mph and driving recklessly" police explained before adding, "The chase continued into McCracken County, with Kimsey leading troopers along multiple roads in the county. At one point during the pursuit, KSP says Kimsey began driving the wrong way on U.S. 62 and nearly crashed head-on into a trooper vehicle. The trooper had to perform an evasive maneuver to avoid colliding with Kimsey's car."

The chase ended when she crashed her car and she was taken into custody. The report states that she is currently being held in McCracken County Jail and her daughter was "was released into the custody of a family member."

You can read more here.