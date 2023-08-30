High wind from Hurricane Idalia shuts down one of Florida’s most famous bridges

The Florida Highway Patrol closed the Sunshine Skyway about 3 a.m. Wednesday, citing sustained winds of 50 mph from Hurricane Idalia. - Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times/TNS
Rough weather and flooding from Hurricane Idalia prompted the closing of Tampa Bay bridges early Wednesday. The Sunshine Skyway, one of Florida’s most famous bridges, was closed to all traffic in both directions. And the northbound span of the Howard Frankland Bridge and the eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway were closed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers closed the Skyway shortly after 3 a.m. because of high winds from Hurricane Idalia. Florida previously suspended tolls on the bridge and other roads in the hurricane zone. By 4 a.m., the Highway Patrol’s incident m...