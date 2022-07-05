Highland Park shooting: Woman killed was longtime North Shore synagogue employee known for ‘kindness and warmth’

Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS
CHICAGO — A woman who worked and worshipped for decades at a synagogue in Glencoe was among the victims of the deadly shooting at the Highland Park parade Monday, synagogue leaders confirmed. Jacki Sundheim coordinated events and bar and bat mitzvahs at North Shore Congregation Israel, according to the synagogue’s website. Authorities said six people were killed and 24 others wounded when a gunman opened fire just as Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade was kicking off. Sundheim also taught preschool at Congregation Israel, where she was a lifelong member, according to a message from the syna...